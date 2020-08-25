Advertisement

Thanking fellow veterans through a passion

Henry working on his scroll saw
Henry working on his scroll saw(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -One of the many challenges with the current pandemic is dealing with the disappointment of having to alter plans.

But a Green Bay veteran isn't letting it stop him from his mission to thank fellow veterans for their service, by using his hobby to create a lasting gift.

After serving in the Navy from 1968 to 1972, Steve Henry moved on to career in law enforcement with the Brown County Sheriff's Department.

It was during this time he discovered a passion.

"Mid 90's a co-worker got me involved in this as a stress reliever," says Henry with a smile.

25 years, and thousands of tiny blades later, Henry has used his scroll saw to create countless pieces of art out of wood.

"I have over a thousand different patterns," says Henry.

And for Henry, aside from a few prized possessions, it's always been about giving his creations away.

“It’s family, friends, church, fundraisers,” explains Henry.

Recently though, Henry realized he needed a new mission for his hobby.

"Something for me to do other than sitting at the table and doing Sudoku puzzles all day long and I thought of the honor flights," says Henry.

So Henry got busy, with the idea of making a Christmas ornament to present each veteran returning from Washington D.C. on an Old Glory Honor Flight.

Taking about an hour to make each one, Henry has made well over 100.

The only problem, all honor flights are cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

So Henry says he'll simply continue stockpiling until the day comes he can present his gift.

“Just thanking them for their service, whether you were a Marine, or Army or whatever, we were all in the same brotherhood,” says Henry.

