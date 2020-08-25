Advertisement

Outagamie County man arrested for sexual assault of a child

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Police say the Outagamie County man traveled to numerous locations to meet with the victim, arranging meetings with her using social media apps.

Police say the arrest was the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that led to a search warrant at a home in the Town of Ellington, northeast of Appleton, and his arrest Tuesday afternoon.

He’s currently in the Outagamie County Jail.

Action 2 News is not identifying the man because he hasn’t been formally charged. A search of Wisconsin court records online didn’t find any criminal history.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

