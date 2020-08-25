Advertisement

No fans for Packers opener in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance.
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance.

With current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines specifying an indoor venue capacity of 250 people, officials from the Vikings, the state, U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and the city of Minneapolis were unable to establish a prudent way to open the gates to the public for now.

The Vikings will host Green Bay on Sept. 13 and Tennessee on Sept. 27 with the 66,000 seats empty. Over the ensuing five weeks, Minnesota plays at home only once, on Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

In a statement, the Vikings said: “We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.”

NFC North rivals Green Bay and Detroit have announced their first two home games will be played without fans. Chicago also will start the season without spectators but has not specified for how many games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brewers beat Bauer, Reds

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brewers beat Reds 4-2, scoring all their runs against Cincinnati ace Trevor Bauer.

Sports

Packers address shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Green Bay Packers held discussions about the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Sports

Bucks push Magic to brink

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bucks beat Magic in game 4 of their 1st round playoff series 121-106, and now lead best of seven series 3-1.

Sports

Live tackling is back at Packers training camp

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
It was the eighth practice of training camp for the Green Bay Packers and it was the first time the team incorporated live tackling.

Latest News

News

College Student from Green Bay Spends Quarantine Making Aaron Rodgers Documentary

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Green Bay made a documentary series about Aaron Rodgers' life and career.

Sports

Packers hold sixth practice at Ray Nitschke Field

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Green Bay gets back to work after an off day

News

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Sports

Adrian Amos taking on leadership role in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Six-year veteran Adrian Amos is ready to take on more of a leadership role in 2020 with the departure of Tramon Williams.

Sports

Brewers offense stifled again in loss to Twins

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brewers lose 7-1 to Twins Thursday night.

Sports

Bucks even series with Magic

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 28 points and hauls in 20 rebounds as Bucks beat Magic 111-96 to even their best-of-seven playoff series at 1 game apiece.