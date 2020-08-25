Advertisement

MORE ROUNDS OF STORMS...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak, slow moving cold front dropped southward across the area last night creating showers and storms…That same front returns northward as a warm front tonight, keeping alive more rounds of scattered showers and storms. Although the SEVERE RISK IS LOW, storm threats include heavy downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

Behind the warm front, hot humid air returns for Wednesday. High temperatures away from the Lake will be around 90 degrees. Also during the day (and night) Wednesday more storms will be possible – Especially for areas north. Some of those storms could also be strong.

Storms chances don’t end there… Others are likely later Thursday and into Friday and some of those could also be strong!

Then finally a break… Some cool comfortable air arrives for the weekend along with some sun!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S-SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: NW VEERING NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Storms return, heavy rain in spots... mainly from Green Bay and to the northeast. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Scattered storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, very warm and humid. A stray daytime storm, rain more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... Rain may be heavy. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Pleasant and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers and storms. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Left over showers and thunder early... HIGH: 73

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humid and unsettled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hot, muggy, and chances for storms, but a more comfortable weekend is ahead

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tonight, thunderstorms return; and are most likely from around Green Bay and to the northeast.

Forecast

HUMID, UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking evening storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
As low pressure pulls this front towards the north into tonight, showers and thunderstorms will light up again along this persistent boundary.

Latest News

Forecast

A STORM POSSIBLE TODAY, ALTHOUGH MORE LIKELY TONIGHT...

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still humid

Updated: 12 hours ago
Humid air will continue across the area for the rest of the work week.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances through the week

Updated: 20 hours ago
Warm and humid week

Forecast

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Night storms south

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
Storms may be strong with downpours, wind and hail.