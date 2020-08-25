MORE ROUNDS OF STORMS...

A weak, slow moving cold front dropped southward across the area last night creating showers and storms…That same front returns northward as a warm front tonight, keeping alive more rounds of scattered showers and storms. Although the SEVERE RISK IS LOW, storm threats include heavy downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

Behind the warm front, hot humid air returns for Wednesday. High temperatures away from the Lake will be around 90 degrees. Also during the day (and night) Wednesday more storms will be possible – Especially for areas north. Some of those storms could also be strong.

Storms chances don’t end there… Others are likely later Thursday and into Friday and some of those could also be strong!

Then finally a break… Some cool comfortable air arrives for the weekend along with some sun!

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S-SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: NW VEERING NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Storms return, heavy rain in spots... mainly from Green Bay and to the northeast. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Scattered storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, very warm and humid. A stray daytime storm, rain more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... Rain may be heavy. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Pleasant and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers and storms. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Left over showers and thunder early... HIGH: 73

