“I stabbed her”: Sturgeon Bay police investigate overnight murder

Susan Soukup, 52, is being held on $1 million cash bond
(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 32-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 1834 Florida St. They say 52-year-old Susan Soukup was in the front yard and told officers, “I stabbed her.” She directed officers to the hallway of her upstairs apartment.

Police found Soukup’s roommate lying on her stomach with numerous stab wounds in her back and a severe cut to her neck. She died at the hospital less than two hours later.

The victim wasn’t publicly identified.

Soukup is being held on a $1 million cash bond. She’ll be back in court next week.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is helping Sturgeon Bay police collect evidence.

