HUMID, UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Spotty storms will linger across southern areas this afternoon, but most of Northeast Wisconsin stays dry through the rest of the day. Tonight, thunderstorms return; and are most likely from around Green Bay and to the northeast. Some storms may have locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail.

It won’t be as hot today, with high temperatures in the mid 80s. But, it will still be humid with dew points in the mid 60s. We should be dry to begin Wednesday, although storms may persist across far northern Wisconsin and the U-P. Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a heat index into the mid 90s. There will also be a bit of a south-southwest breeze.

The hot, muggy weather continues Thursday with highs in the upper half of the 80s and dew points around 70. Spotty storms are possible through the day, but there’s a higher chance at night. A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday into Friday; triggering a round of more widespread rain and storms. Skies will stay mainly cloudy Friday with thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be strong, and rain could be heavy at times. Many areas will receive 1-2″ of rain through Friday night. The weekend is looking cooler and more comfortable with low humidity. Highs should be in the mid 70s with lows in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

AFTERNOON: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a stray storm possible. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Storms return, heavy rain in spots... mainly from Green Bay and to the northeast. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Scattered storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, very warm and humid. A stray daytime storm, rain more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... Rain may be heavy. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Pleasant and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers and storms. Breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

