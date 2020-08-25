Green Bay Metro extends hours of ‘GBM On-Demand’ bus service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro is changing the way people think about public transportation by offering a new on-demand option.

There will still be fixed bus routes that run at certain times throughout the city, but now riders will be able to book a ride at their own convenience.

“We added some micro transit service to complement our existing fixed routes to offset areas that have a need for transportation…but maybe doesn’t necessarily require demand of a full-fixed route bus for 14 hours of the day,” said Patty Kiewiz, Green Bay Metro Transit director.

GBM On-Demand is the first one of its kind in Wisconsin. Kiewiz hopes it adds the riders experience as it allows for more flexibility, especially on the East Side of Green Bay.

To book a ride, you can either call 920-448-3185 to set up an account or download the ‘GBM On-Demand’ app on your smart phone. Once it’s downloaded, you can create an account and follow the prompts on the screen.

“You just select where you are, where you want to go and the app will return ‘well we can pick you up at this time or at this time,’ said Chris Snyder, SVP of Expansion at Via. Via created the mobile app. “When you book it, it gives you walking directions to the virtual bus stop. And it shows you exactly where the vehicle is and what time it’s going to get there.”

“Response time is typically about 15 minutes, but no more than 30 is our goal to be able to plan those trips, so you select location and where you need to go and we will get you to the closest corner,” said Kiewiz.

“Then you share that ride with other people go in and roughly the same direction. The route is completely dynamic and flexible so it’s really public transportation that comes to you,” said Snyder.

GBM On Demand runs Monday-Friday 5:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. in zone 1 and zone 2 on the East Side of Green Bay. It runs from 8:45 a.m. -3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

All on-demand buses will be ADA accessibly and the cost is the same as a traditional Green Bay Metro bus ticket.

For more information and to check out the zones, head to www.greenbaywi.gov/GBM-On-Demand.

