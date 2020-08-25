Fond du Lac County forced to step back to Phase One of Safe Restart Plan

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -While the state is seeing a decrease in the percentage of COVID-19 cases, Fond du Lac County is seeing its largest upswing since the pandemic began. The increase is forcing the county to take a step back.

For nearly two months Fond du Lac County has been operating under phase two of its “Safe Restart Plan” - allowing gatherings of 50 people to take place, as well as seeing non-essential businesses welcoming 50% capacity inside of their establishments.

“The majority of our businesses are doing a wonderful job, so I could consider most of our establishments safe to go in,” says County Health Officer Kim Mueller.

But, after two weeks of increasing cases of COVID-19, including 95 positive cases in three days time, the county health department is asking residents to return to phase one of the restart plan. Action 2 News has learned many of the recent cases have been traced back to large private gatherings.

Mueller says, “We need to limit social gatherings of 10 people or less. We need to limit capacity to 25% in non-essential businesses, restaurants as well as bars. If attending outdoor gatherings, remember you should maintain that six foot separation from others.”

While the county health department won’t actively enforce these recommendations, it does ask for compliance from businesses as well as people and it wants to know if the recommendations aren’t being followed.

"All of those complaints, we do follow up with, and provide education and understanding to those businesses about why it's important to follow those best practices in place," adds Mueller.

While business owners aren't thrilled with being asked to backpedal, most are making the best out of the situation as they continue to move forward during the pandemic.

Ann Culver owns Annie’s Fountain City Cafe. She says, “We focus on carry-outs. We’ve been doing box lunches for people. A lot of people want catering, but they want it safe, so we’re accommodating those needs as well.”

And Kim Mueller says if the county can get its number of positive cases below 10%, and stay that way for about a week, Fond du Lac County can move ahead to phase two again.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.