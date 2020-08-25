Father pleads not guilty in Kaukauna child killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man charged in the killings of his two children has entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

Matthew W. Beyer appeared before an Outagamie County judge Monday for an arraignment.

Beyer pleaded not guilty to two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide; Taking Hostages; and Escape-Criminal Arrest.

Beyer is accused of killing his five-year-old son William and three-year-old daughter Danielle.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom on February 17 with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

The children lived with their mother at her home in the 1200 block of Crooks Ave. Officials believe Beyer traveled from Manitowoc to Kaukauna to kill the children. An acquaintance told police that Beyer didn’t believe he was the father of the children and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

After a months-long investigation, Beyer was arrested for the deaths in June.

Beyer is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Beyer is also charged in an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail after his arrest.

Beyer's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

