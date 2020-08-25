Advertisement

Explosion collapses wall of Oshkosh house

An explosion collapsed the exterior wall of a house on W. Custer Ave. on August 24, 2020
An explosion collapsed the exterior wall of a house on W. Custer Ave. on August 24, 2020(Michelle Diener)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department is investigating a house explosion near Merrill Middle School.

The explosion was reported at 5:30 Monday afternoon at the corner of West Custer Ave. and Kentucky St. A photo from the scene shows the explosion collapsed an exterior wall.

One person was taken to a hospital. We don’t know their condition or any more about the patient.

The fire department says natural gas is suspected but is not confirmed to be the cause.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman shot to death in Oconto County; suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man from Baraboo.

News

Taylor Swift fan chose to Stay Stay Stay

Updated: 1 hours ago
Handed a box full of CDs signed by the artist, she made a choice

News

Demonstration in Appleton supports Jacob Blake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
“It’s very sickening. We keep having to do this over and over and over," a woman protesting police shootings said.

News

Protest in Appleton backs Jacob Blake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several protests were held in Northeast Wisconsin a day after the shooting in Kenosha

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers activates National Guard to respond to protests over Blake shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5 p.m. Sunday as officers were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

News

Convicted of child abuse, Abitz now charged with homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
Doctors believe the child's injuries led to her frequent, ultimately fatal, illnesses

News

Protesters in Fond du Lac call for justice for Jacob Blake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A small group in Fond du Lac gathered Monday afternoon to call for justice for Jacob Blake. Blake was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer during an incident Sunday night. Video of the shooting has been spread online.

Sports

Packers address shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Green Bay Packers held discussions about the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

News

Virtual fundraiser to prevent child abuse

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Appleton-based family support program has seen a greater need during the pandemic.

News

Fond du Lac protest against police violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the first demonstrations over Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake was in our area.