Explosion collapses wall of Oshkosh house

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department is investigating a house explosion near Merrill Middle School.

The explosion was reported at 5:30 Monday afternoon at the corner of West Custer Ave. and Kentucky St. A photo from the scene shows the explosion collapsed an exterior wall.

One person was taken to a hospital. We don’t know their condition or any more about the patient.

The fire department says natural gas is suspected but is not confirmed to be the cause.

