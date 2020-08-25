Dr. Rai dispels COVID-19 myths and what’s ahead for flu season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rumors and myths about COVID-19 spread fast on social media. One of the most prevalent myths regards people leaving the testing line and mysteriously getting a positive test result.

Prevea Health President Dr. Ashok Rai set the record straight on these myths and misconceptions that COVID-19 is somehow flu in disguise.

Dr. Rai joins us each Tuesday and Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning. Have a question for Dr. Rai? Email us at news@wbay.com.

COVID-19 TESTING LINE MYTH

"I think it's been said state-to-state. The state of Florida actually had to come out and make some statements on this saying it wasn't true. There are certain circumstances where somebody will call us with symptoms or will go online and say they have symptoms. We'll recommend a test. We see they are there for a test and don't get tested. We'll call them and number one say, if you have symptoms you should get tested. If you're refusing to get tested because of the line or some other reason, you should act like you have COVID-19 and act positive. So 10 days from the onset of your symptoms you should isolate yourself. Many people interpret that as us telling them they are positive. No, we're telling you that if you're not going to get tested and you have symptoms, you should act like you have COVID-19. But the way the paperwork works in the state of Wisconsin, with the official reporting, the chances of that happening are extremely rare. I haven't seen anybody truly get a letter saying they're positive."

COVID AND FLU

"Right now we're not in influenza season. So the deaths we're seeing today that are being reported are really what we feel are due to positive COVID-19 patients. And we have to actually have that test positive to treat that. We have the ability to test and know that now. Didn't really have that ability in March and April as much as we'd like. Going forward as we look into the next coming months when we have to deal with influenza and COVID at the same time, you're right, it's going to be really important for us to know the difference. Not because of reporting situations or trying to make one look worse or better than the other. It's how we treat a patient. The sooner we know you have influenza and it's within the first couple of days, there are oral medications that we can give you to make you better. We don't have that with COVID-19. And if we know you have COVID-19, we know we have to isolate you away from public. So it's going to be really important to know the difference between the two going forward. Right now it's not influenza season, so it's not confusing the picture today."

WISCONSIN MASK MANDATE

"We're a few weeks into the mask mandate. Obviously it takes a little time to get everybody to comply. So right about now, or in the next few weeks, hopefully we'll start to see that effect of that downward trend in percent positivity of cases. That's a metric to track to see if it's working or not. Hopefully everybody is wearing them, and compliance has a lot to do with the success of that. But as you walk around town, you're seeing a lot more compliant people than you are non-compliant. So we are hoping. We know the research shows that it works, but it works over time. So we do have to give that time, and two-to-four weeks is a number that has been thrown out there. We're right in the middle of that. Hopefully, in the next coming weeks. We also have to remember there's other aspects that can make our numbers go up. We have the mask mandate and we like to see if it's working. But we're going to go out and do more things in public, such as certain school activities. That can skew the numbers a little bit, but it's important to keep wearing them and important to keep track of the data.

"As far as other states, they did the mask mandate but they did other things on top of it. So am I to say that New York is doing really well just because of the mask mandate? That's hard to say. We know it's a component of their success. But they've done a few other things, such as really ramping up testing. Taking their eating and drinking outside. They've done a variety of things there to help, as have other states. Important to watch all of that. For us, let's give it another week or two and see what our numbers look like."

CHILDREN, SYMPTOMS AND TESTING

"A school-aged child is no different than you or me. Number one, if they have a fever or any of the symptoms, they shouldn't be going to school. School's not going to test them. It's a parent's responsibility to hold them back from school if they have any kind of symptom, get them tested, wait for those results and then they can go to school if negative. But fever is good enough to test a child. A cough or shortness of breath, sore throat in a child, all of that is going to qualify them for testing. More importantly, if your child wakes up in the morning with any of those symptoms not to send them to school. Get them tested."

PLASMA TREATMENTS

Does giving plasma make you less immune to COVID-19?

“You’re not actually giving up all your antibodies. You’re giving up a portion of them and you’ll keep reproducing them for a certain amount of time in response to your previous exposure to COVID-19. So you’re not making yourself less immune by donating convalescent plasma or donating blood. You should have enough. We don’t take so much out of you to make you weak or sick in any way. And it’s an important thing to do so there should be no fear factor in donating. If you’re a known positive COVID-19 patient, have recovered for a certain amount of weeks, please contact the Red Cross or any of the other places taking blood donations for plasma and then we can use it to help other patients.”

SCHOOL GATING CRITERIA

Green Bay’s school board supports gating criteria for getting kids back into the classroom.

"Gating criteria is looking for a certain metric when you would phase into a situation. It's like the five or six criteria that we had during the Badger Bounce Back plan. If we meet this a dot turns green, we can go into the next stage and the next stage. So what was proposed is looking at cases per 100,000 and a certain number, and if it gets less than that, it's OK to introduce some in-person learning and continue to advance it. We've always recommended some sort of metric or gating criteria whether it's schools or reentering into society. It's unfortunate because I think we were all expecting last week for the Department of Health Services in Wisconsin to give us those criteria or at least make the data a little easier to look at from a countywide level. Because obviously we know how the state's doing, but it's more important to look at it from a local level. We didn't get that from the DHS yet, so I think the school boards all are looking at what criteria they are individually going to use. And is it the right one? And it's usually the collection of a few different criteria in there, hopefully the state will come along. But what the school board's doing is submitting some criteria to the public health department to say, does this work for you?"

CLASSROOM EXPOSURE

“It’s important to understand there’s five definitions of an exposure. The likely ones at school are ‘I spent more than 15 minutes in a day with somebody less than six feet.’ Or there was a hug, or a kiss or a handshake. There’s a few other aspects of exposure. The person who was exposed would need to quarantine, but not their family. We have on Prevea.com on our COVID site, a calendar that we got from the CDC and adapted for schools. So you can look at this. If you’re not going to be in contact with this person again or you can avoid this person, your quarantine is 14 days. If you’re taking care of the person who actually has COVID-19, your quarantine could be longer. But an important one is, ‘My child was sent home because they were exposed. Do I need to quarantine?’ The answer is no. But the child would need to be monitored for symptoms, possibly tested. If they test positive, then those around them would need to quarantine. If not, the parents would not need to quarantine. So I think there’s going to be a lot of questions, that’s why we put five scenarios on our website to help walk through that.”

RE-INFECTION IN CHINA

A study in Hong Kong says a person in China is the first known case of a person getting the virus twice.

"It's a first and we want to learn more about it. We want to understand if that person had symptoms the second time around. What type of tests did they do to show that? We want to learn more characteristics. We've never said that there's no chance of no re-infection. We want to learn was that person immune for 90 days and then re-got it? Was it 120 days? We expect a lot of these cases to come from China because that's where we started to see the first aspects of COVID-19. So this is a case. We are expecting a lot more to learn from. So I don't think we should overreact to the re-infection in a single case because we need to know more about it, but we need to be very watchful, even here in the states of people that have had COVID-19. Ninety days out, what's going to happen?"

NFL FALSE POSITIVES

“We’ve talked about the molecular test since March. It’s pretty accurate, has a false positive rate depending on the test and who you read, about one-to-three percent. The CDC says less than three percent. So they’ve tested 100,000, they’ve run 100,000 tests. So you expect the false positive rate to be less than 3,000. So having 77 over that time is a really small number. Within what we would have expected with false positives. It’s also important to understand what do we do when we see a positive. It’s not like they’re instantly going to get treatment for something or some harm is going to come to them. At worst, we’re going to isolate them until we observe them for symptoms. Possibly re-test them in the NFL’s case. But generally, when there’s a positive it’s 10 days of isolation. So there’s really no significant harm done. Obviously a significant inconvenience. We did expect about one-to-three percent false positives with molecular testing that’s what we’re seeing--we’re actually seeing a lot less than that in the NFL. I think it just made a lot of news because it happens to be the NFL.”

