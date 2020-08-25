Buildings set on fire, tear gas used during second night of Blake protests in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Businesses were set on fire overnight in Kenosha as people took to the streets after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

WBAY partner station WISN captured images and video of fires. They also captured video of tear gas deployed by law enforcement to disperse the crowd.

WISN reporter Hannah Hilyard was at 63rd and Roosevelt in the city Tuesday morning. “At every turn, there is destruction,” she tweeted.

We are near 63rd St. & Roosevelt in Kenosha. At every turn, there is destruction. Several firefighters battling several fires right now. pic.twitter.com/1hVlLYgLQo — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) August 25, 2020

WISN reports demonstrators and law enforcement clashed outside the Kenosha County Courthouse around 8 p.m. That's when a curfew took effect. WISN reports that officers used flash bangs, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Rioters set fire to Kenosha city trucks. Some tossed bottles at officers.

Fires started in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/MnWo3kbde6 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 25, 2020

Tear gas dispersed pic.twitter.com/cOsQF5vJmR — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 25, 2020

25 minutes past curfew, more water being thrown pic.twitter.com/CEZydHK9cs — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 25, 2020

The Wisconsin National Guard responded to help law enforcement in Kenosha.

Several businesses burning in #Kenosha’s Uptown district. Just a horrible scene. pic.twitter.com/n0Dph0Xg7R — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 25, 2020

It marked the second night of violence in response to Sunday’s shooting of Blake, 29. Video was captured on cell phone video and shared on Facebook Sunday evening. The Kenosha Police Department says they were called for a “domestic incident.”

CLICK HERE to view the video. Warning: graphic content.

The video shows officers with guns drawn following Blake as he approaches his vehicle. Blake reaches into the SUV and a white officer pulls on Blake’s shirt and fires multiple times from behind. At least seven gun shots are heard in the video. Police have not said how many shots were fired or if both officers fired their weapons. Blake was taken to a hospital for surgery. Kenosha Police said Sunday that Blake was in serious condition.

A video shared with the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom appears to show Blake struggling with officers prior to the moment he walked away from them.

Blake family attorney Ben Crump says Blake’s three sons, ages 8, 5 and 3, were in the vehicle when he was shot. Crump says Blake was “helping to de-escalate” the domestic incident when “police drew their weapons and tasered him.”

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

“As he was walking away to check on his children, police fired their weapons several times into his back at point blank range. Blake’s three sons were only a few feet away and witnessed police shoot their father,” Crump says.

Crump represents the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, each killed by police.

On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called a Special Session of the State Legislature to take up a package of police accountability bills in response to the shooting of Blake.

The Special Session is to convene at noon on Aug. 31. The legislation includes use of force standards for all law enforcement agencies, use of force training, prohibiting the use of chokeholds and the ban of no-knock warrants.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave. That’s protocol in Wisconsin officer-involved shooting investigations.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is vigorously and thoroughly investigating yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. As with all investigations we conduct, we will unwaveringly pursue justice in this case,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “I hope for a full recovery for the man fighting for his life. He and his family are in my thoughts, as is the entire Kenosha community.

“In most cases, including this case, Wisconsin state law grants primary prosecutorial authority to the district attorney, who decides whether to file charges. We will work closely with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office throughout this case.”

In July, an arrest warrant and charges were filed against Blake for 3rd Degree Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct. All three have domestic abuse modifiers. It is unclear if that case has anything to do with what happened Sunday.

