Advertisement

Appleton Police investigate crimes during protests Monday

Protesters pound on the window of Outagamie County Republican Party offices in downtown Appleton
Protesters pound on the window of Outagamie County Republican Party offices in downtown Appleton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say they’re working to identify people involved in behavior that was “not acceptable” during Monday’s protests along College Avenue. It was the latest protest against police violence, organized after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a Kenosha police officer or officers Sunday.

Appleton police listed a number of incidents during the protests that could result in criminal charges, including a man being assaulted and his property taken from him as he walked home; people inside Outagamie County Republican Party headquarters being threatened and their property damaged; a city bus surrounded by protesters and prevented from moving; and other reports of people beaten, threatened or harassed.

A SWAT team helped get people safely out of the Republican Party headquarters and protect the man who was mugged by protesters.

A statement from the police department says although the protest started peacefully, but devolved into “something that was not peaceful,” and three times officers had to direct crowds to disperse and issue unlawful assembly orders.

The police department also dispelled reports on social media that state or federal agencies were involved. The department says only Appleton police and the SWAT team were on-hand. Some officers were in unmarked vehicles, which they said was routine.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh fight victim dies from injuries; 2 face charges

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
One man was arrested and two others, including the victim, are being referred to the D.A. for charges.

Crime

“I stabbed her”: Sturgeon Bay police investigate overnight murder

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Susan Soukup, 52, is being held on $1 million cash bond

Crime

Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency, increases National Guard presence amid protests

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
WBAY partner station WISN captured images and video of fires. They also captured video of tear gas deployed by law enforcement to disperse the crowd.

News

Positive coronavirus tests in 59 counties, COVID-19 deaths in 10 counties

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although the 14-day average is still pointing up, that’s a third straight drop in the percentage of positive results.

Latest News

Crime

Father pleads not guilty in Kaukauna child killings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Beyer is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

News

Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit filed by three western Wisconsin residents Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court argues that Evers did not have the legal authority to issue the order.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School Waupaca ready to adapt

Updated: 5 hours ago
Superintendent Saari says his school is ready to be flexible.

News

Dr. Rai dispels COVID-19 myths and what’s ahead for flu season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Prevea Health President Dr. Ashok Rai set the record straight on these myths and misconceptions that COVID-19 is somehow flu in disguise.

News

WATCH: Oshkosh house explosion aftermath

Updated: 7 hours ago
What's left of a home in Oshkosh.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Waupaca superintendent says school buildings are safe

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Rompa
Waupaca Superintendent Ron Saari told Action 2 News This Morning how staff are working to keep a healthy and clean environment for students.