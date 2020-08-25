Appleton Police investigate crimes during protests Monday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say they’re working to identify people involved in behavior that was “not acceptable” during Monday’s protests along College Avenue. It was the latest protest against police violence, organized after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a Kenosha police officer or officers Sunday.

Appleton police listed a number of incidents during the protests that could result in criminal charges, including a man being assaulted and his property taken from him as he walked home; people inside Outagamie County Republican Party headquarters being threatened and their property damaged; a city bus surrounded by protesters and prevented from moving; and other reports of people beaten, threatened or harassed.

A SWAT team helped get people safely out of the Republican Party headquarters and protect the man who was mugged by protesters.

A statement from the police department says although the protest started peacefully, but devolved into “something that was not peaceful,” and three times officers had to direct crowds to disperse and issue unlawful assembly orders.

The police department also dispelled reports on social media that state or federal agencies were involved. The department says only Appleton police and the SWAT team were on-hand. Some officers were in unmarked vehicles, which they said was routine.

