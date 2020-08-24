Advertisement

Virtual fundraiser continues to help B.A.B.E.S Child Abuse Prevention Program

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit organization in Appleton that offers family support has seen an increase in need over the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.A.B.E.S. Child Abuse Prevention Program is dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by supporting young families economically, educationally and emotionally.

"We're here to help support those families so that the children have a wonderful opportunity to grow in a healthy nurturing environment in their home," said Pastor Mahnie, executive director of B.A.B.E.S. Child Abuse Prevention Program.

Pastor Mahnie said they've seen a 'major' increase in need for families who need support, especially when it comes to care packages and diapers.

'Instead of maybe four or five care packages per month, we are now doing 10, 15,20 care packages a month," said Pastor Mahnie.

To continue that mission, Leadership Fox Cities teamed up with B.A.B.E.S to launch a virtual fundraiser called 'Families Helping Families.'

"Leadership Fox Cities is a professional development program," said Natalie Klika, who is a member of LFC. "Within our group, we look for challenges in the community and try to help."

Klika said they came up with a virtual fundraiser and are hoping to raise $10,000. Because they haven't hit their goal just yet, they are extending the fundraiser until September 8.

"The stress level with COVID is real and people need B.A.B.E.S. more than ever right now," said Klika. "It's just a need that we know that our community needs

Pastor Mahnie says the donations will help B.A.B.E.S continue to fill its mission and support those who need help right now.

"We provide care packages and diapers to families and so ,of course, we will run out of some of the personal hygiene items, household cleaning items, diapers, wipes, and we'll have to replace those things because we will continue to provide that service, every month for all the families that need it," said Pastor Mahnie.

If you would like to donate, head to www.babeshelp.networkforgood.com

