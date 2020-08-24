Taylor Swift fan in Green Bay spreads joy through good deed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not just “Folklore.” A Taylor Swift fan in Green Bay really was mistakenly handed an entire box of signed CDs by her favorite artist. She chose to do the right thing and that good deed is paying off. Never in her “Wildest Dreams” did Brandy Baenen think a simple good deed would get this much attention.

It happened this past Saturday when a UPS driver left a box at The Exclusive Company in Green Bay. Knowing Taylor Swift was sending signed CDs to help local, independent record stores during the pandemic, Baenen was beyond excited.

“I was excited, and if you read, really small on the box it said ‘signed Folklore,’ so I got really excited because I knew for sure it was it,” said Baenen.

Instead of running off with the box, she chose to “Stay Stay Stay,” making sure it got into the right hands. That decision led to anything but “Bad Blood” between the store manager and one of the biggest Swifties you’ll ever meet.

“That’s when she told me, ‘Taylor wouldn’t have wanted me to walk off with this,’ and that was actually what inspired me to post on social media about this, and then it took off from there,” said Tom Smith, store manager for The Exclusive Company location in Green Bay.

Smith couldn’t ‘”Shake it Off,” and he was inspired by Baenen. A post he put on social media went viral and he received news on Monday that Taylor Swift’s reps now want to meet the devoted fan.

“Every time I put out something in the universe that I need her to do to give me music to survive, she does,” said Baenen.

