STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak, slow moving cold front will move across the area overnight. As it collides with the very warm, moist air scattered showers and storms will develop. Some storms could be strong, possibly severe especially for areas west and south. Main threats include heavy downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

Otherwise, warm humid air will continue across the area for the rest of the work week. Several other disturbances moving through will bring other storms at times – So an active weather pattern is in our future through Friday.

As it looks now, some cool comfortable air arrives for the weekend along with some sun!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N veering E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

WEDNESDAY: SE-S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Scattered storms - Most numerous after midnight. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid, but not as hot. Left over morning rain in spots, then a few spotty afternoon t’showers. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms... Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms LATE. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humidity drops through the day. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Cooler and less humid with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 75 LOW 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Turning slightly humid. Chance of storms late. HIGH: 77

