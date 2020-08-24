Advertisement

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, and it will be muggy. High temperatures will push into the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the high humidity, the heat index or “feels-like temperature” is expected to climb into the lower to middle 90s. A stray storm may pop up this afternoon, but there’s a higher chance overnight. Some of those late-night storms could be strong.

Look for a round of scattered, potentially severe thunderstorms after midnight... mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Some of these storms will produce heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail. However, there IS a chance these storms track far enough SOUTH to miss us altogether. So there is some uncertainty on the exact path these storms will take tonight... Stay tuned!

Much of the rest of the week is going to be unsettled and humid. Rain may linger into Tuesday morning. The afternoon should be dry, but another round of storms is possible at night. It will still be muggy, but not quite as hot with highs in the lower half of the 80s. The storm threat Wednesday will stay mainly NORTH of the Fox Valley. It will be another hot, humid day with highs approaching 90. Finally, a cold front will sweep through the area towards the end of the week. Much cooler and less humid air will arrive for the weekend with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

TUESDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 90 (heat index: low-mid 90s)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late night storms, some strong... especially SOUTHWEST. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid, but not as hot. Morning rain, then more storms possible at night. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms... mainly NORTH. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms LATE. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humidity drops through the day. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY:Cooler and less humid with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 75 LOW 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

