Advertisement

Police shooting in Wisconsin leaves 1 person hospitalized

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene Sunday night.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident,” the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release. Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

In a video posted on social media Sunday that appeared to show the shooting from across the street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at a man who walked around the front of an SUV parked on the street. As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle. At least seven shots could be heard, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Following the shooting, neighbors could be seen gathering in the streets and hurling comments at police. Some could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

Kenosha Police referred all questions to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to messages seeking to confirm details of the video.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested at the scene so another law enforcement agency could take over, police said in the news release.

The city of Kenosha is located on Lake Michigan, about 40 miles (64.37 Kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 WBAY and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harbor House unveils new mural to inspire others to find help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Harbor House focuses on domestic violence prevention and awareness, and after the Safer at Home order was lifted, officials say they’ve noticed an uptick in their programming

News

Dozens attend Back the Blue rally in Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Sunday, dozens of people gathered to participate in the “Back the Blue” police rally in Green Bay to show support for Green Bay law enforcement.

News

17th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
17th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer

News

17th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Every year hundreds of bikers gather at Vandervest Harley Davidson in Howard,

Latest News

News

Former Gov. Scott Walker to give speech nominating Mike Pence at RNC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

News

Kohler Police: Sheboygan man seriously injured following police chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Kohler Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding just after 10 a.m. on County Highway A south of County Highway PP in Kohler just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

News

453 new cases confirmed, no new deaths in Sunday’s COVID-19 report from DHS

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of positive tests on Sunday is 9.4%, a decrease from Saturday’s percentage of 10.9%., continuing an upward trend looking over the past 14 days.

News

Vice President Pence to speak at Wisconsin Lutheran College commencement, students petition for him not to

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School officials defend the decision, saying Pence promotes strong Christian values, however the authors of the letter say Pence has been a “divisive and degrading” leader.

News

19-year-old woman shot, killed on Milwaukee’s north side

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

News

College Student from Green Bay Spends Quarantine Making Aaron Rodgers Documentary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Green Bay made a documentary series about Aaron Rodgers' life and career.