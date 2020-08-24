Packers address shooting of Jacob Blake

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After the Packers’ eighth practice, head coach Matt LaFleur called a meeting with his leadership council to discuss the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha. That meeting led to an entire team discussion on Monday afternoon.

These were the types of meetings the Packers had after the death of George Floyd just three months ago. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this one hits closer to home.

“There’s a systemic problem, and until the problem is fixed, this is going to be an all too common sighting in this country,” Rodgers said via Zoom.

The video of the police shooting left Lafleur nearly speechless.

“When you watch something like that, it is so disgusting. It is disturbing,” LaFleur said. “I watched it once and I don’t know what to think. I know I don’t know all the facts, but it keeps happening over and over and over again. It just blows my mind that we are sitting here in 2020 and we can’t treat everybody the same.”

Rodgers said it was tight end Marcedes Lewis who began the conversation with the team.

“Action by a cop doesn’t mean that every cop is unfit for duty or racist, but it gives them a bad name. It’s a bad look,” Rodgers explained. “I hope there can be cops who speak out just as we are speaking out and be as disgusted at how unfortunate this norm has become in our country.”

Rodgers said the team has not yet held conversations about a possible protest for the opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Packers organization was shocked to see the video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back. We are hopeful Jacob makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family. “While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people. We continue to call for meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire.”

