HOT & HUMID TODAY... THEN, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Areas of dense fog, mainly across the Northwoods, will fade away by mid-morning. Your Monday is looking mostly sunny with the heat repeating. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s NORTH and along the LAKESHORE. Meanwhile, the highs will be at, or above 90 degrees in the FOX VALLEY and to the WEST. With the high humidity, the heat index or “feels-like temperature” is expected to climb into the low to middle 90s.

The heat and humidity is fuel for thunderstorms, especially if there’s a weathermaker able to lift this unstable air. Sure enough, a cool front will slice it’s way through central Wisconsin overnight... Look for a round of scattered, potentially strong thunderstorms mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Some of these storms around and after midnight could have downpours, high winds and hail. However, there IS a chance these storms track far enough SOUTH to miss us, so there is some uncertainty on the exact path these storms will take tonight... Stay tuned!

Otherwise, it’s going to be an unsettled and humid week. Additional scattered thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow through Friday. Finally, a cold front will sweep through the area towards the end of the week. Much cooler and less humid air will arrive for the weekend with highs in the lower-half of the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 (afternoon heat index: low-mid 90s)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms develop... Some may be strong SOUTH. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as hot. A chance of a thunderstorm SOUTH. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Still humid. Clearing and turning cooler late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.