Advertisement

Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

Margaret Hunter, right, the wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, leaves a federal building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in San Diego. She was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband's career.
Margaret Hunter, right, the wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, leaves a federal building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in San Diego. She was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband's career.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

The government noted Margaret Hunter's cooperation with the prosecution in arguing against putting her behind bars and allowing her to serve the sentence at home. Her confinement was ordered to begin immediately.

"I'm deeply sorry," Hunter told the judge, her voice breaking up as she cried before being sentenced.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty in June 2019 to a single corruption count involving the couple's use of more than $200,000 in campaign funds for trips, dinners, clothes and other personal expenses. She also agreed to testify against her husband.

Margaret Hunter had served as campaign chair for her husband, who represented a San Diego County district.

Duncan Hunter was sentenced earlier this year to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

National Politics

NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate and assets, wants Eric Trump to testify

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.

National

Tropical Storm Marco weakens as Laura strengthens in Gulf Coast

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Two storms barrel toward the Gulf Coast.

National

Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

Latest News

News

WATCH: FdL protest over Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Protests are being held after the police shooting in Kenosha.

National

Calif. high court rejects Scott Peterson’s death penalty

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.

Coronavirus

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says children aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

National Politics

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

LIVE: Defiant DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy refused requests by Democrats on Monday to restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service, despite complaints that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread delays.

National

Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.