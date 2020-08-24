Demonstration in Appleton supports Jacob Blake

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As protests against police violence spread again across the state, a crowd gathered in Appleton late Monday afternoon to show their support for Jacob Blake, who was wounded in a police shooting in Kenosha (see related story).

The protest in Houdini Plaza started at about 5 P.M. Many there chanted “No justice, no peace.” They’re asking for police reforms. Some are asking for the defunding of the police -- diverting resources from weapons to community programs. Many are just upset over the shooting of another Black man they feel was unjustified.

Rally organizer Cassandra Ross said, “It’s very sickening. We keep having to do this over and over and over. It’s like we’re not being heard out here, and we’re making more noise and they say we’re being heard, right, but then go out and do the same thing two hours away. At first it’s in Minnesota, four hours away; that was still pretty close. But you’re doing this two hours away from us. Are you all serious?”

A few people showed up to argue with the protesters.

A small demonstration was held earlier in Fond du Lac. Other protests were planned in Oshkosh and Manitowoc.

