BACK 2 SCHOOL: Clintonville superintendent on facing challenges

By Kevin Rompa
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Local school superintendents are opening up to Action 2 News about the challenges they face in an unconventional school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clintonville Superintendent David Dyb says students will be in school two days a week.

Some parents preferred four days in class or five days in class.

“And we’d love to be able to offer that. That’s our goal to get them back here as quickly as possible in a safe environment and the way we looked at it was ... I know there’s lots of concerns. We felt that starting out and being very flexible with the two days a week would give the children the opportunity to come back and have in-person instruction. And the reason behind that is we really want the best in safety for our staff and students, and also our community, looking out for them as well. And these decisions were made from the standpoint of we want to keep kids in school longer. And we’re quite flexible so we’ll start out with the two days for each group and take that for a few weeks, have the board meet again and if we can ramp that up a few weeks into the school year, we certainly want to do that.”

Dyb praised his staff and the community.

“I’ve been in education 29 years and this is my seventh year as a superintendent and it certainly has been probably the most challenging. And of course you need to look at every challenge as an opportunity and what can we do better. So that’s how I’m approaching everyday. I have a tremendous team, a tremendous staff. Kudos to our teachers and especially, I want to give a shout out to our parents. How patient they’ve been with us in rolling out our plans and all that they’ve done,” says Dyb. “And I came back and I said to a parent in a communication earlier, I said it truly takes a community to raise a child and we’re so mindful of our community’s most precious resource, children, and I thank the parents for their patience and their feedback to move along.”

