Appleton Police investigate shots fired at convenience store

There are no reports of injuries.
Police lights file graphic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a downtown convenience store.

On Sunday, officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Kwik Trip in the 300 block of of North Richmond Street.

Officers arrived on scene and saw several vehicles take off, according to the Appleton Police Department.

There are no reports of injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:47 a.m.

No additional information was released. Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more about the shooting.

