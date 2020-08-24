3 may face charges for fight in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was arrested after a fight sent a 57-year-old man to a hospital Friday night. Two others are being referred to the district attorney’s offices for charges.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the fight involved several people at a home on the 800-block of Mallard Ave.

Officers took a 34-year-old man into custody for Substantial Battery. They’re also referring the victim to the district attorney’s office for Battery and a 54-year-old woman for Disorderly Conduct.

Police are still investigating the fight and would like to hear from anyone with information that could help. You can call the police department at (920) 236-5700 or give your tip anonymously through Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477.

