Vice President Pence to speak at Wisconsin Lutheran College commencement, students petition for him not to

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 Wisconsin Lutheran College students and alumni have signed an open letter asking the college to not have Vice President Mike Pence speak at a commencement ceremony later this week.

The letter, sent from a group who call themselves “Concerned Members of the WLC Community”, say the decision is inappropriate and disrespectful.

The students say the school told them the choice to have Pence speak was not political, and argue in the letter that inviting the Vice President to speak in a swing state months before a presidential election in “inherently political.”

The college’s website says commencement “is not in any way meant to be viewed as a political event, as it cannot be, and is not a political statement,” and goes on to say that “regardless of individual political affiliations, we will be honored to have in our midst the Vice President of the United States of America.”

School officials defend the decision, saying Pence promotes strong Christian values, however the authors of the letter say Pence has been a “divisive and degrading” leader.

According to the college’s website, the ceremony is expected to take place at Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin at 11 a.m.

