Advertisement

SPOTTY AFTERNOON T’STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. After some thunderstorms yesterday, additional thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. Although there’s a chance for storms all across northeast Wisconsin, the chance is slightly greater north of Green Bay. Storms may include heavy downpours, gusty wind, and hail. Anyone with outdoor plans should keep an eye on the radar. It will also be another warm and humid day, look for highs in the low to middle 80s.

Monday begins a warm to even hot week of weather here in Wisconsin. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 80s, perhaps even a few spots will reach 90! It will be muggy as well. Much of Monday will be mostly sunny, but there is still a small chance for a stray t’shower north along the Upper Peninsula.

Throughout the week there will be spotty thundershowers chances during the afternoon. Thursday will bring a more widespread scattered thunderstorm chance. Following the stormy weather at the end of the work week will be some cooler and less humid weather for next Saturday and Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

MONDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered storms... most widespread north of Green Bay. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening storms. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Hot and muggy. Partly cloudy with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Thunder north? HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with thunder NORTH. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 89 LOW 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with lingering storms. Muggy early, but humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

SPOTTY STORMS END TONIGHT, MORE ON SUNDAY

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms Sunday afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain lingers this evening, clouds stay overnight

Updated: 13 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Rain lingers this evening, clouds stay overnight

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms possible this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms possible this weekend

Latest News

Forecast

STORMS AT TIMES TODAY

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

STORMS AT TIMES TODAY

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

WARM AND HUMID WITH OCCASIONAL STORMS

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-or-miss showers Saturday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
Better chances for rain Sunday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers develop

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
Rain chances tonight through the weekend

Forecast

SCATTERED STORMS AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...