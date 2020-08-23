SPOTTY AFTERNOON T’STORMS

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. After some thunderstorms yesterday, additional thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. Although there’s a chance for storms all across northeast Wisconsin, the chance is slightly greater north of Green Bay. Storms may include heavy downpours, gusty wind, and hail. Anyone with outdoor plans should keep an eye on the radar. It will also be another warm and humid day, look for highs in the low to middle 80s.

Monday begins a warm to even hot week of weather here in Wisconsin. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 80s, perhaps even a few spots will reach 90! It will be muggy as well. Much of Monday will be mostly sunny, but there is still a small chance for a stray t’shower north along the Upper Peninsula.

Throughout the week there will be spotty thundershowers chances during the afternoon. Thursday will bring a more widespread scattered thunderstorm chance. Following the stormy weather at the end of the work week will be some cooler and less humid weather for next Saturday and Sunday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

MONDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered storms... most widespread north of Green Bay. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening storms. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Hot and muggy. Partly cloudy with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Thunder north? HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with thunder NORTH. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 89 LOW 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with lingering storms. Muggy early, but humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 74

