Packers hold sixth practice at Ray Nitschke Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers returned to Ray Nitschke Field on Saturday for the sixth practice of training camp.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were both not in pads or a helmet for this practice. Defensive lineman Montravious Adams was in a walking boot.

However, receiver Davante Adams returned to action on Saturday. Receiver Equanimeious St. Brown is making his strides in the offense after missing last season with an ankle injury.

“Personally, I was really disappointed. I was looking forward to my second year coming off my rookie year,” St. Brown. “But now I just want to make sure I am moving forward and not taking steps back in my football abilities, making sure I am in shape physically.”

St. Brown said it was the first time in his career he went without seeing the football field.

“EQ is extremely intelligent,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Unfortunately, missing a full season practically, you don’t get those reps. It’s less getting him out there and getting him comfortable with not only the play calls but the reps and working him back into it.”

Along with St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has put together two-straight solid practice as well.

