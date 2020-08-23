Live tackling is back at Packers training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was the eighth practice of training camp for the Green Bay Packers and it was the first time the team incorporated live tackling.

Head coach Matt LaFleur put his youngsters through the paces of live-action drills at the end of practice after excusing veterans. Standouts during that period were running back AJ Dillon, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and linebacker Kamal Martin. Garvin had a batted pass on quarterback Jordan Love, while Martin had a tackle for loss. It was a big opportunity for players who won’t get to see action in a preseason game.

“I thought it was good competition,” LaFleur said. “We definitely want to expose these guys to live situations because until you get into those situations, you aren’t truly sure how guys will respond.”

Inside linebacker Ty Summers said he was happy LaFleur decided to do it.

“It feels like football,” Summers explained. “We had some fun cracking heads out there a little bit, so hopefully, we get another couple opportunities.”

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a strong day with multiple throws to receiver Davante Adams for touchdowns. However, some veterans sat this practice out. Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, cornerback Jaire Alexander and defensive lineman Montravious Adams all remained out. Meanwhile, tight end Marcedes Lewis did not practice either. The 15-year veteran spent time after practice reflecting on his career and even stated he still feels he has a lot more in the tank.

“The first thing that popped in my mind when I first signed here in the first place was one, to play with Aaron Rodgers, and two, to pursue a championship,” Lewis said. “I just feel like this is the best place for me to do that.”

Along with Lewis, tight end Jace Sternberger met with media and discussed testing positive for COVID-19.

“It was interesting...me being one of the first players to test positive,” Sternberger said. “I did have it, but fortunately, I didn’t really have any symptoms.”

The Packers will return to Ray Nitschke Field on Monday at 10:30.

