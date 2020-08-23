Kohler Police: Sheboygan man seriously injured following police chase

KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 44-year-old Sheboygan man suspected of leading officers on a chase late Sunday morning is recovering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to Kohler Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding just after 10 a.m. on County Highway A south of County Highway PP in Kohler.

Although the officer activated lights and a siren, the driver continued on without a change in driving behavior, and a little while later started to pull over in Sheboygan Falls, but then quickly sped up and drove away from police.

Police then say a chase began, with speeds reaching 80 miles an hour in a 25 miles an hour zones, and also went through private property, which caused damage, and also didn’t stop for several stop signs in Sheboygan Falls.

Eventually, the driver went through a stop sign and wasn’t able to make a turn, causing the vehicle to roll over and crash in the area of Greenfield Drive and Highland Drive.

According to police, the driver was the only person inside the vehicle, and he was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

At this time, police haven’t identified the driver, but say he has been charged by police for eluding, and also cited by both the Kohler and Sheboygan Falls Police Departments for multiple traffic violations.

Those violations include OWI, Open Intoxicant, Operating Without a License, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage of Property, Speeding and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

