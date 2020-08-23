HOT AND MUGGY MONDAY, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE

Evening storms will generally be confined to areas north and east of Green Bay. Any rain should end after sunset, and we'll be dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Given the high humidity, patchy fog could develop as lows settle into the 60s. The night should be quiet, but we'll be watching for a round of strong storms late Monday.

The work week begins on a very summer-like note. Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index could get into the mid 90s in spots. A spotty afternoon storm could pop up, but there will be higher chances at night. A cluster of storms should develop to our west during the day and track eastward into central Wisconsin late. Some storms could be strong-to-severe with large hail, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts. The storms may not arrive until after midnight.

Any rain should exit the area Tuesday morning, and much of the rest of the day will be dry. It won't be as hot Tuesday, but will be warm for late August with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. It will still be humid, although not quite as muggy as Monday. Another round of storms is possible Tuesday night. Wednesday will be another hot, humid day with highs near 90. A cold front should push into Wisconsin later this week. It will lead to anothern chance for more widespread rain Thursday into Friday. Behind that front, look for a cool-down next weekend with lower humidity.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: WSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

TUESDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Northern storms end. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Hot and muggy. Spotty PM storms possible... higher chances at NIGHT. Some storms strong-to-severe. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Humid and warm, but not as hot. A mix of sun and clouds. Morning rain, then another round of storms possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Thunder north. HIGH: 90 LOW 68

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for rain/storms. Muggy morning, but humidity drops through the day. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. More clouds late. HIGH: 74

