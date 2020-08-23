Advertisement

Harbor House unveils new mural to inspire others to find help

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People passing through Appleton may notice a new mural, one that represents a special message.

“We each have a light, we each have beauty inside of us, and we need to bring that together to shine out the darkness of domestic abuse,” said Morgan Kirchenwitz, the Marketing and Events Manager for Harbor House.

Kirchenwitz says, to her, that’s exactly what Harbor House’s new mural will represent. The Harbor House, based in Appleton, focuses on domestic violence prevention and awareness.

“Our volunteers, our staff, our clients wanting to come together to be a part of this just kind of shows you right there that that’s the case,” said Kirchenwitz.

Artist Irineo Medina is leading the “Together We Rise” mural project.

“It’s really important to me to lift up women,” said Medina. “My mom was a single mom who struggled with three kids and then I got a daughter, my wife, just to do something positive for them and on behalf of them is really important to me.”

Plenty of people pitched in to help with the multi-day long project, which Medina hopes to complete by Sunday night.

“The colors are bright and vibrant and that’s kind of indicative of my style and then just the beauty of women and showing them in an uplifting light,” said Medina.

“Domestic abuse really lives in the darkness, it’s a topic that people don’t really talk about and we don’t want it to be that way,” said Kirchenwitz. “We felt that this mural really helped to liven up and make our space feel warmer. We have a very institutional building so I think it really draws attention to us in a positive, uplifting way.”

Kirchenwitz says more attention is good, since there’s been an uptick in all their programming since safer at home and other restrictions lifted, allowing people more opportunity to seek help.

“Our staff is here and ready to help and so we’re really trying to be as flexible and as malleable with keeping people safe and providing the support they need right now.”

Medina hopes the piece will promote awareness and bring in more community support.

“I’m sure people drive by every day and have no idea what’s going on, what’s it for, what’s here,” said Medina. “Now they see this ‘Oh, what is that?’ and just even inquiring might lead to a future connection, a future ‘I want to help with this, with that.’”

“Ending domestic abuse takes all of us, takes everyone making that decision that it’s not okay,” said Kirchenwitz.

Kirchenwitz says there are a number of ways people can support Harbor House. Learn more about how you can help by visiting their website.

