Former Gov. Scott Walker to give speech nominating Mike Pence at RNC

Details on when and where Walker will deliver the speech have not been released.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announces in Madison, Wis. that he is suspending his Republican presidential campaign. Walker and Rick Perry entered the 2016 presidential race with a combined 18 years of experience as governors. They exited the Republican primary, the first candidates to do so, with negligible support from voters and dwindling bank accounts. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announces in Madison, Wis. that he is suspending his Republican presidential campaign. Walker and Rick Perry entered the 2016 presidential race with a combined 18 years of experience as governors. They exited the Republican primary, the first candidates to do so, with negligible support from voters and dwindling bank accounts. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

According to ABC affiliate WISN, Pence asked Walker to give his nominating speech.

Details on when and where Walker will deliver the speech have not been released.

It's also not clear if it will be live or pre-recorded.

Pence is expected to speak Wednesday night at Fort Henry in Baltimore to accept his party's nomination for vice president.

The theme for Wednesday night's convention is "Land of Heroes."

The RNC Convention begins Monday in Charlotte.

President Donald Trump first moved it to Jacksonville amid the coronavirus pandemic before Florida officials said it would not be possible to execute the convention in such a short preparation period.

It's not clear if Trump will attend the convention.

He has said he would accept the nomination for president from the White House.

At least two other Wisconsin business people are expected to speak during the convention.

Few other details about the convention schedule have been released.

