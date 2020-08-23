Advertisement

Dozens gather in support of woman billed for police costs after organizing protests

protest invoice
protest invoice(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 20 people gathered Saturday in support of a De Pere woman who was billed by the Village of Ashwaubenon for a protest she organized last month.

Hannah Lundin took weeks to plan a protest on July 14 against police brutality, but what she didn’t plan for was an invoice for almost $800 from the village.

Village officials told Action 2 News Lundin was invoiced because officers had to direct traffic and enlist the help of other agencies because of the protest. Village officials also said protesters marched through major streets like Lombardi and Oneida after being warned that coming off the sidewalk would require a special event permit to be legal.

Lundin and her fiancé Tevin Taylor, who co-organized the Black Lives Matter movement, is wondering why he didn’t receive a bill too.

“One of the things that was bothering me was ‘why is it that she was the only one who is receiving these invoices?’ ‘Why is it that the Village of Ashwaubenon is targeting?’ said Taylor. “They know that if they send this same type of energy towards a black individual that they would not look right and they would receive criticism and backlash.”

“To me receiving that and I’ve said it before - it was a direct reflection of their opinion and their views on this movement and this cause,” said Hannah Lundin.

Lundin said she has no intention on paying the invoice. A petition has been started in support of Lundin.

