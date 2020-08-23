Dozens attend Back the Blue rally in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday, dozens of people gathered to participate in the “Back the Blue” police rally in Green Bay to show support for Green Bay law enforcement.

Members of the Green Bay Police Department spoke with community members about how important it is to work together to make the city a better place, as others marched and raised signs and flags.

“It’s not an us versus them, we police them... we all police this community together,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

“I do think there is some systematic racism that goes on - I’ve been a victim, but I do think defunding the police is not the way to handle it,” said Michael Fisher, a Green Bay resident.

Melinda Eck, the event organizer, said she wanted to create a positive event for the police.

“In any profession, in any walk of life, you’re going to have some bad seeds. But as a whole our Green Bay Police Department has had a stellar record,” said Eck. “We will certainly work with anybody who wants to make our community safer and a better place to live and raise kids. Regardless of who it is, as long as they are reaching with a hand and not a fist I would be happy to work with them and make Green Bay a better place.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.