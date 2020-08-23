Advertisement

College Student from Green Bay Spends Quarantine Making Aaron Rodgers Documentary

Bacon wanted to highlight Rodgers' giving nature and underdog spirit
UW-Madison student makes Aaron Rodgers documentary.
UW-Madison student makes Aaron Rodgers documentary.(Ethan Bacon)
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Green Bay found he had way too much time on his hands when the pandemic hit so, while many of us took extra naps and watched films on Netflix, Ethan Bacon decided to make an original documentary series about the life and career of Aaron Rodgers.

Bacon says he became motivated to tackle this project when he lost his job as a student video editor at University of Wisconsin-Athletics, due to the pandemic.

“I started thinking I wanted to make something big,” said Bacon. “With the Jordan Love pick I thought this would be a great time to make something for Rodgers, as this seems to be another turning point in his career. I’ve been wanting to make a big project for a while and when COVID hit I found myself with all the time in the world, so I thought why not?”

Bacon feels Rodgers has gotten undeserved bad press over the years and wanted to highlight Rodgers’ giving nature and underdog spirit. In order to find all the content for the documentary, he says he spent hundreds of hours digging through old video clips, some so obscure they were 13-years-old and had zero views.

“You would be amazed at how much you can find online when you know where and how to look, and spend a ton of time,” said Bacon.

Bacon hopes to work in the sports world someday, maybe even intern for the Packers in the near future.

“As far as Rodgers seeing it, that isn’t really a concern,” said Bacon. “It’s more that if he sees it, he considers it well made and a respectful, fair take on his life and career.”

New installments will be uploaded to ehbacon on YouTube Saturdays at noon. Bacon is asking his viewers to donate to the Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund and Gold in September Fund; Both raise money for research on childhood cancer treatments. Rodgers works extensively with both, Bacon said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

