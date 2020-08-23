17th annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Brent Muller is normally a participant in the annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer.

“Just the whole philosophy behind it is good,” Muller said. “The comradely of being in motorcycles with other people.”

But this year he’s on the sidelines.

“I have esophageal cancer,” said Muller. “I was diagnosed in May of this year.”

Every year hundreds of bikers gather at Vandervest Harley Davidson in Howard, driving hundreds of miles to show their support and raise money for those battling cancer.

Thank you,” Founder of Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer Jerry Parins said. “All you people are very, very special. You’re the ones that make it.”

This fundraising event created by Jerry Parins, who was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, has raised over two million dollars in seventeen years.

“The money that we raise today goes into our fund and then there are other events raised throughout the year and then once a year we donate the money to 10 local organizations,” Ride Organizer Dixie Kinnard said.

Due to the pandemic the ride this year was different.

“Not a road trip to any place,” said Parins. “It’s going to be a parade.”

Volunteers said they couldn’t let the virus stop the annual event and called it an essential ride because cancer doesn’t take a day off.

“This is a disease that is everywhere and the more money we have to support the groups the better off we are,” said Muller.

