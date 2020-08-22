Advertisement

What to expect from the Republican National Convention

Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Now that the Democratic National Convention is officially over, it’s time for the Republicans to take center stage starting Monday.

Much of what happens could mimic what the Democrats did, holding much of the event virtually.

For many viewers of the Democratic National Convention this week, the lack of an audience and a mix of both live and recorded speeches was a dramatic shift from the normal, over-the-top hype.

One thing we didn’t see were a lot of technical glitches during the broadcast, which political science professor Charley Jacobs says is a credit to those working behind the scenes.

“I also think they had a relatively consistent message, and a roster of individuals that resonate with the public,” said Jacobs, a professor at De Pere's St. Norbert College.

However, Jacobs says, Democrats might have played up their ties to groups like Black Lives Matter and some of the recent controversies a bit too much.

“The difficulty with that is, I think there are people from around the country who are looking for an alternative to Donald Trump and that may not be the message they were looking for. They were looking for an economic message that was a little bit stronger, looking for recovery from those with COVID.”

Now Republicans will follow up and have a chance to respond to many of the things touted by Democrats over the past several days.

“They get to respond to what they thought was weak, and I think what the RNC really needs to do is spend some time. It’s almost like watching film if you’re a football player,” Jacobs said.

“If you look at the polls, one of the real problems is when you’re a challenger like Biden is, he’s already at or over 50 percent in the vote, you have a lot of ground to gain as the incumbent,” he added.

Republicans will still have a presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week, but only with a small number of delegates conducting business.

The president is expected to give his acceptance speech from the White House.

