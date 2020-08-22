Advertisement

UWGB holds drive-thru commencement ceremony

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Graduating University of Wisconsin - Green Bay seniors were able to celebrate their accomplishments Saturday with a special drive-thru commencement ceremony.

Campus administrators had hoped to have a traditional ceremony on campus in the fall, but due to the pandemic, they turned the commencement into a drive-thru experience.

About 200 students participated in the parade, where they received their diploma, and had an opportunity to take a photo decked out in their cap and gowns posing next to Chancellor Michael Alexander.

UWGB fall classes begin in less than two weeks, providing online classes and reduced in-class sizes.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oconto company hosts its first school supply drive

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Oconto company hosts its first school supply drive

News

Oconto company hosts its first school supply drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tia Johnson
This school supply drive is a big deal for Dequaine who once depended on back to school drives as a kid.

News

Sustain Fond du Lac joins Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance in cleanup efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The outdoors provide an easy way for people to get out of the house while maintaining social distance. This weekend some people volunteered to do a little community service while spending time outside.

News

1 dead in Waushara Co. crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Road B north of County Road C just before 5:30.

Latest News

News

Black UW students want school to remove 70-ton boulder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison want the school to remove a 70-ton boulder from campus because its nickname is a racial slur.

News

DHS: 13 deaths, 950 new cases confirmed in Saturday’s COVID-19 report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reports 7,918 confirmed cases are active, which equals 11.5%. Another 60,055 cases (87.0%), are considered recovered

News

2 seriously injured following crash involving 3 motorcycles

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway PP in the Town of Center at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

News

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

News

Madison community celebrates the life of Anisa Scott

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani, Vanessa Reza and Sanika Bhargaw
The Madison Community is gathering Saturday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old shooting victim Anisa Scott.

Crime

Nashville Police Raid Wrong Apartment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Nashville police officers were decommissioned after raiding the wrong apartment and using excessive force.