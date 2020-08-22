UWGB holds drive-thru commencement ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Graduating University of Wisconsin - Green Bay seniors were able to celebrate their accomplishments Saturday with a special drive-thru commencement ceremony.

Campus administrators had hoped to have a traditional ceremony on campus in the fall, but due to the pandemic, they turned the commencement into a drive-thru experience.

About 200 students participated in the parade, where they received their diploma, and had an opportunity to take a photo decked out in their cap and gowns posing next to Chancellor Michael Alexander.

UWGB fall classes begin in less than two weeks, providing online classes and reduced in-class sizes.

