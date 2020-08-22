Times of Storm Today

As a disturbance pushes across Wisconsin this weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Stray showers may be ongoing this morning, but thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. The risk of severe weather is low, but gusty wind and heavy downpours are still possible. Highs today will be warm, back to the 80s and it will still feel humid and breezy.

Sunday morning begins dry and mostly cloudy, then scattered non-severe storms develop during the afternoon. Gusty wind and heavy rain remain a possibility.

Warm weather continues into the week with highs staying in the 80s. Change arrives late in the week as temperatures fall to the 70s and dew points become more comfortable.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms... especially north and west. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, mild lows. LOW: 67

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Good chance for storms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Thunder north? HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with thunder NORTH. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 87 LOW 67

THURSDAY: Warm and humid once again. Partly sunny with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. A little cooler. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.