Advertisement

Times of Storm Today

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a disturbance pushes across Wisconsin this weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Stray showers may be ongoing this morning, but thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. The risk of severe weather is low, but gusty wind and heavy downpours are still possible. Highs today will be warm, back to the 80s and it will still feel humid and breezy.

Sunday morning begins dry and mostly cloudy, then scattered non-severe storms develop during the afternoon. Gusty wind and heavy rain remain a possibility.

Warm weather continues into the week with highs staying in the 80s. Change arrives late in the week as temperatures fall to the 70s and dew points become more comfortable.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms... especially north and west. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, mild lows. LOW: 67

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Good chance for storms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Thunder north? HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with thunder NORTH. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 87 LOW 67

THURSDAY: Warm and humid once again. Partly sunny with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. A little cooler. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WARM AND HUMID WITH OCCASIONAL STORMS

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit-or-miss showers Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Better chances for rain Sunday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers develop

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rain chances tonight through the weekend

Forecast

SCATTERED STORMS AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storm track

Updated: 17 hours ago
There might be a few storms with downpours and gusty winds, but in general the risk of severe weather is LOW.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storm chances

Updated: 21 hours ago
The weekend will NOT be a washout, but wet weather is more likely during the second half.

Forecast

WARM & A BIT HUMID... STORM CHANCES INTO SUNDAY

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid Friday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
Dew points will hover between the low and middle 60s, so it will feel humid again.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chances of rain this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
Friday will stay mostly dry

Forecast

MAINLY DRY FRIDAY, STORMS SATURDAY

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...