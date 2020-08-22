Sustain Fond du Lac joins Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance in cleanup efforts

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The outdoors provide an easy way for people to get out of the house while maintaining social distance. This weekend some people volunteered to do a little community service while spending time outside.

“As people are coming in they’re actually saying ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe how much garbage I picked up I was just in this one spot,” said Mandi Hatch, Sustain Fond du Lac’s chairperson.

Hatch says this was the first time Sustain Fond du Lac teamed up with the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance for its annual clean up event.

“I think that we’re a little tuned out to litter, and garbage, and rubbish in general but if you’re seeking it then you realize how much is around us,” said Hatch.

More than 20 volunteers showed up at either Lakeside Park or Lakeside Park West, spreading out to pick up what litter they could.

“Old, cool stuff like milk bottles, some gun pellets,” Sean Way, a volunteer.

“There was an old doll head we found... a bottle of Vicks, and then this Phillip’s milk of magnesia tablets and you can still see tablets in there. Old light bulb that didn’t break somehow, a few tires,” said Douglas Stadler, a volunteer and Way’s uncle.

Stadler brought his nephews and son along, as a way to give back and to teach the next generation.

“Hopefully they realize that we can take better care of our wild places and maybe get more out of them,” said Stadler. “There’s probably more value to them than we will ever realize.”

Hatch hopes events like this can help people learn more about sustainability.

“They think that they have to go like zero waste or start a compost pile or give up their car and go electric and it’s not,” said Hatch. “What Sustain Fond du Lac is really focused on is teaching the community how to make small, meaningful changes in their lives.”

Picking up trash that’s left behind is just one small change that can be made by anyone, anytime they find themselves outdoors.

“You know, chip in. If you see a piece of litter you and pick it up and throw it out,” said Stadler. “Or make sure the trash you have goes in the right place.”

“It’s just about inspiring the communities,” said Hatch.

Sustain Fond du Lac hopes to host similar events in the future.

