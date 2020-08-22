SPOTTY STORMS END TONIGHT, MORE ON SUNDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this evening, but most of that activity will end overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and higher humidity will lead to warm temperatures. Lows should stay in the 60s for Sunday morning. Scattered storms will develop by Sunday afternoon with the storms being most widespread to the north of Green Bay.

But, the afternoon will not be a total washout as the storms remain hit-or-miss in nature. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Any rain should wind down at night, but the humidity continues. Lows will be in the mid 60s on Monday morning.

The summer-like weather will be ongoing through much of this week. Monday afternoon will be hot and muggy with highs into the upper half of the 80s. Spotty storms could develop with the afternoon heat, but most will stay dry. Tuesday may be slightly cooler, but highs Wednesday should approach 90. Both afternoons will feature a storm chance... mainly north of Green Bay. A storm system should move through later this week... leading to a drop in humidity and cooler conditions by the weekend. Thursday will still be warm and muggy as the system arrives. Scattered storms develop, and could linger into Friday. The humidity should drop over the course of Friday, and you'll notice a big difference next weekend! Highs Saturday should be in the mid 70s with lows in the 50s at night.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

MONDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms wind down. Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm. LOW: 65

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered storms... most widespread north of Green Bay. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Hot and muggy. Partly cloudy with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Thunder north? HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with thunder NORTH. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 89 LOW 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with lingering storms. Muggy early, but humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cooler with low humidity. HIGH: 74

