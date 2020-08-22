Advertisement

Schools, students are better prepared for online learning

By Tia Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools had to act fast to move students to remote learning in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin. School districts and students are better prepared for online classes this fall.

Instead of piling into school buses on September 1, students in the Green Bay Area Public School District will be logging on to their virtual classrooms.

“Many of our older students were able to take Chromebooks home with them at the time of the emergency closure,” Josh Patchak, executive director of technology and information for the school district, said.

Patchak says since March, the district has shipped more than 6,000 Chromebooks -- laptop computers running Google software -- to students and about 1,300 Wi-Fi hotspots to access the internet wirelessly.

He says before the first day of school, the district will have a resource on its website for families.

“They can go to get tips to learn how to help their own children with online learning, help them get them in the advice and acquaint them with them with the platforms.”

The learning setup will be a little different for students in the Unified School District of De Pere, where they'll alternate between online and in-person classes.

“Every student will be in the building two days a week, and they will be learning online the other three days,” De Pere High School Principal Nick Joseph explained.

Joseph says this is the first year every student at the high school was issued a Chromebook. He says the district office is working 1-on-1 with those families who need Wi-Fi or live in rural areas.

In Green Bay, we’re told, 797 students are still in need of a Wi-Fi hotspot to access the internet.

“We’ve had to make a number of orders for the Wi-Fi hotpots. We just need to work together on this and we got this. We got this,” Patchak said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-41 crash survivor wants to return Samaritans' blanket

Updated: 15 minutes ago
An Upper Michigan woman was one of the 141 people injured in the 2019 pileup

News

Home sales spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
Home buyers have more confidence -- and low rates

News

Boy hurt in bicycle accident at High Cliff State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies say the 12-year-old boy's injuries won't be life-threatening.

News

Rally for the postal service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kati Anderson
People gathered outside the post office in downtown Green Bay to push for emergency funding for the postal service.

Latest News

News

Secretary of the Interior expands local fishing, hunting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Secretary David Bernhardt announced new opportunities at national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.

News

Post Office rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers want emergency funding for the postal service

News

Home sales rise nearly 25 percent in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
House sales rose nearly 25 percent in july according to the National Association of Realtors, which marks two straight months of record-breaking gains.

News

Increase in drunk driving deaths, arrests prompts push for safe driving campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins as the number of drunk driving deaths and arrests in Brown County continues to rise.

News

Drunk driving on the rise again

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police have more concerns as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement begins

News

Schools, students are better prepared for remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
When schools moved classes online in March, it wasn't planned and it was very sudden.