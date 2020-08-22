Oconto company hosts its first school supply drive

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - “I grew up very poor as a kid and I remember going to this big event where they handed out school supplies and I was like that is so cool,” Receptionist for American Family Insurance Brittany Dequaine said.

This school supply drive is a big deal for Dequaine who once depended on back to school drives as a kid.

“I didn’t feel like a charity case, I didn’t feel anything,” Dequaine said. “I just felt like a kid getting supplies and I think that’s so important.”

It was her idea to host one in Oconto for families who may need extra help this school year.

“So when I brought the idea to the staff they thought it was a great idea and I mean we through it together rarely quickly, said Dequaine.

The American Family Insurance raised over $4,000.

That money was used to donate 155 backpacks filled with school supplies.

“People were coming left and right asking how they can help,” American Family Insurance Owner/Agent Kevin Huggett said. “Between the businesses, individuals, everyone in the community was just wonderful.

Because of the coronavirus, the staff had to set up guidelines for participants.

“We’re having everyone stay in their car,” said Dequaine. “We’re going to have our mask on. We have sanitizer out for us. You tell us your name, we come and get the backpack and bring it to your car. Everyone stays in their car.”

Employees said they hope to make this an annual back to school event.

“Everyone in the community is pretty appreciative of what we’re doing and hopefully we’ll be able to keep doing this because it’s been pretty successful,” Huggett said.

