Neighbor alerts family their Kaukauna house is on fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to reports of flames at a house on the 400-block of E. 20th St. Friday afternoon.

They say everyone in the house was able to get out safely after a neighbor told them the outside wall was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the tenant of the rented home was spraying down a six-foot by six-foot box of campfire wood, which they say held the flames back.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the rest of the fire, which they say was starting to break through the outside wall and extend to the basement ceiling.

It’s unclear how much damage was done or how the fire started.

