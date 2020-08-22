Advertisement

Neighbor alerts family their Kaukauna house is on fire

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to reports of flames at a house on the 400-block of E. 20th St. Friday afternoon.

They say everyone in the house was able to get out safely after a neighbor told them the outside wall was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the tenant of the rented home was spraying down a six-foot by six-foot box of campfire wood, which they say held the flames back.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the rest of the fire, which they say was starting to break through the outside wall and extend to the basement ceiling.

It’s unclear how much damage was done or how the fire started.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Navarino Park introduces The Big Chair

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A new photo opportunity is coming to Navarino Park in Green Bay.

News

Rally for the post office

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The group called for emergency funding and fair and timely processing of election ballots

News

Rally for the postal service

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kati Anderson
People gathered outside the post office in downtown Green Bay to push for emergency funding for the postal service.

News

What to expect from the Republican National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of what happens could mimic what the Democrats did, holding much of the event virtually.

Latest News

News

I-41 crash survivor wants to return Samaritans' blanket

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Upper Michigan woman was one of the 141 people injured in the 2019 pileup

News

Schools, students are better prepared for online learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Schools had to act fast to move students to remote learning in March. Now they're ready with computers and internet access.

News

Home sales spike

Updated: 4 hours ago
Home buyers have more confidence -- and low rates

News

Boy hurt in bicycle accident at High Cliff State Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies say the 12-year-old boy's injuries won't be life-threatening.

News

Secretary of the Interior expands local fishing, hunting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Secretary David Bernhardt announced new opportunities at national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.

News

Post Office rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
Organizers want emergency funding for the postal service