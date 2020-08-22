Advertisement

Navarino Park introduces The Big Chair

The Big Chair in Navarino Park in Green Bay was purchased with a grant to bring more art to the park.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new photo opportunity is coming to Navarino Park in Green Bay.

The Navarino Neighborhood Association is holding a ceremony next Wednesday for The Big Chair art project.

The chair was bought with a grant from the Green Bay Arts Commission in 2019 meant to bring more art to the park. This summer, groups came together to brighten up the piece.

The Big Chair will be dedicated at 6 P.M. on August 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free ice cream treats at the park, 228 S. Jackson St.

