Nashville Police Raid Wrong Apartment

Officers used outdated information to find the suspect
A Nashville mom had her door beaten down by police in search of an old renter.
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three police officers in Nashville, Tennessee were decommissioned for raiding the wrong apartment and using excessive force. Azaria Hines said she was traumatized and humiliated after officers kicked down her door while she was dressed in only her undergarments.

Police used old information from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency to find the suspect, leading them to Hines and her children’s home, says Nashville Police Chief John Drake. The agency stopped giving police resident information two years ago to protect people’s privacy.

In order to rectify matters an officer and community representative left bags of groceries at her house the following day.

“Groceries is not what I need,” said Hines. “I need a peace of mind. I haven’t had any sleep since this happened.”

The family’s pastor, Davie Tucker, says this reveals implicit biases within the officers.

”To me it suggests that a single black female raising kids in a housing development needs groceries,” said Tucker. “That becomes a serious insult. At the very least, it is totally insensitive.”

The pastor recommended the police undergo more thorough victim sensitivity training but they opted for a one-day tour of communities of color instead.

“That’s a dog and pony show,” said Tucker. “The greater need is for the police department to take this time to re-imagine what policing looks like. And it doesn’t look like 200 dollars in groceries from Aldi’s.”

Hines says she and her kids now feels unsafe in their home

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is looking for a new place for the mom and kids to stay.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

