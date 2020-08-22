Madison community celebrates the life of Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Community gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old shooting victim Anisa Scott.

Anisa Scott died after she was taken off life support last Thursday, two days after the shooting. She had suffered a head injury and her family had said she had been placed in a medically-induced coma following surgery. A candlelight vigil was held for her the following night at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie.

The event began at 11 a.m at the State Capitol. Speeches were given and doves were released before a unity march in honor of Anisa Scott and her grandfather. The family shared that Anisa’s grandfather was told he only has 60 days to live.

People are wearing red and white in honor of Anisa Scott. Many people have shirts with her picture, the words #AnisaStrong or 11:11, the time at which she was taken off life support earlier this month. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/eXBH4hkQnQ — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) August 22, 2020

Doves are released in honor of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and her grandfather. A powerful moment ending with a chant “Say her name” @nbc15_madison #RememberingAnisa pic.twitter.com/7VLNb32WT3 — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) August 22, 2020

The private funeral took place at Breese Stevens Field after the march. Community members gathered to view the live stream of the funeral held at a park.

People are watching a live stream of Anisa's Celebration of Life from this park. Members of Anisa's family are giving emotional speeches about Anisa. Hergrandmother shared details like her favorite meal: chicken tenders & fries with BBQ sauce. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/XGsyPaOjUl — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) August 22, 2020

The full schedule can be found here.

On Thursday morning, the Madison Police Dept. announced a third arrest has been made in connection with Anisa’s death. The suspect, Jerry Ward, 17, has also been linked to looting in downtown Madison during the protests earlier this year.

Two other suspects, Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide. The latter charge is related to the driver of Anisa’s vehicle, Christopher Carthans, who investigators believe was the intended target. Carthens told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Ward is expected to face the same charges as well as a burglary count stemming from the looting.

Anisa Scott remembrance LIVE: Unity March in honor of 11-year-old Anisa Scott Posted by NBC15 Madison on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.