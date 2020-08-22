Green Bay police investigate shots fired on the city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating a possible shooting on the city’s east side. Police responded to the area of Bader Street and Manitowoc Road at around 11:15 p.m Friday night. It was in response to a complaint of shots fired in the area.

Officers on scene found shell casings but say it does not appear anyone was hurt. The department said it also does not believe this was a random act.

No other information was given as investigators look into what happened.

If you have information regarding this case (20-207957) please contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.

