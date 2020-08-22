Advertisement

Fire in Allouez closes down road

Riverside Drive is currently closed in the area of State Highway 172.
Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials say Riverside Drive is currently closed in the area of STH 172 due to a fire.

Officers are assisting the fire department and have the road closed from Warren Court to Taft Street in the Village of Allouez.

The road is expected to be closed for 1-2 hours.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as new information is released.

